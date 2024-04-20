Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

