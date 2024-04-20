Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

TSE REAL opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.52 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.