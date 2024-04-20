Robert J. Morgan Buys 2,993 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60.
Strathcona Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SCR stock opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.29. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.