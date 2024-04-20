Robert J. Morgan Buys 2,993 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.29. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

