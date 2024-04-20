Susan P. Kennedy Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 962,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

