Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 295 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($187.29).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 550 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £225.50 ($280.72).

On Monday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 580 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £226.20 ($281.59).

Centaur Media Price Performance

CAU stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.75).

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

About Centaur Media

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Articles

