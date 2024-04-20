Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of VTLE opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

