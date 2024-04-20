Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

