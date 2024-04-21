Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.41

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.41 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.48). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.28), with a volume of 249,452 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHG

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of £938.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.46), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($615,944.50). Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.