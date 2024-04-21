Stephenson & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

