Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.