American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.27% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 179,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $78.74 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $848.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

