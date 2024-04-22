Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.



