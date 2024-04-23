MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY24 guidance at $3.20-3.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

