Jennison Associates LLC Takes $12.38 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,254 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

