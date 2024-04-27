Brian Davis Sells 20,544 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.4 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.