Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.63.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$111.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

