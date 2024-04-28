Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Emera in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.43 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

