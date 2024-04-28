FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Cut by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,569.96.

