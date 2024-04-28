iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.