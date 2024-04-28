KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $630.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $706.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a one year low of $369.00 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 103.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

