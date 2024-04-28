Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
LSCC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
