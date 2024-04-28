Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.96.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.79. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

