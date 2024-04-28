Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Twin Disc Trading Down 1.1 %

TWIN stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

