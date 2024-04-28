Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 6.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76. 105,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 336,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Yatsen Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -2.19.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

