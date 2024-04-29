Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,856 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.57 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

