Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after acquiring an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.