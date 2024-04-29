Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after buying an additional 1,665,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

