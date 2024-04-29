Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.8 %

CSV opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $377.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.