Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 343 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.