Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Up 1.5 %

DLX opened at $20.35 on Monday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $892.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deluxe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.