First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

