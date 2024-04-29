First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $11.78 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.