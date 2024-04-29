Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,600 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,833 shares of company stock worth $7,717,085. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.56 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

