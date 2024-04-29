Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

