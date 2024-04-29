Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.70.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $342.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

