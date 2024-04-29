Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

