Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SR stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.
In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
