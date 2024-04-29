Syon Capital LLC Acquires 5,365 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.13 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

