Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,541 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 114,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.