UBS Group AG (UBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share by the bank on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

UBS Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of UBS opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

