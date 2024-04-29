Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,621,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.84 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.44.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

