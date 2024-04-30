abrdn plc Sells 6,248 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,371,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,401,000 after acquiring an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KRG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.