Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

