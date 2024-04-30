Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.51 on Monday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

