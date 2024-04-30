Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $259.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

