Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 740,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.15.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

