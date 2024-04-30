Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $26,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

