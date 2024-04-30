Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

