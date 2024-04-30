CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $243.57 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.