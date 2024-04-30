CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CYBR stock opened at $243.57 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
