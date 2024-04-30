Financial Survey: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) versus American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.22 -$37.85 million N/A N/A American Public Education $600.54 million 0.40 -$47.29 million ($2.94) -4.69

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Color Star Technology and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -7.87% 3.26% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

